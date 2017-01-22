Ex-Gambian Leader Jammeh Leaves Country for Guinea After Ceding Power

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Sky News broadcaster, Guinea will be Jammeh's first stop before moving to some other country.

On Saturday, Jammeh announced his decision to step down in a state television address amid a threat of military intervention.

A military intervention backed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was launched late on Thursday, but the operation in the Gambia was later halted with ECOWAS giving Jammeh until Friday to cede power.

Jammeh initially rejected the results of the presidential elections held on December 1, 2016 in the Gambia and filed a petition to the Supreme Court, refusing to step down until the court hears his case.

