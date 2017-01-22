Ex-Gambian Leader Jammeh Leaves Country for Guinea After Ceding Power

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Sky News broadcaster, Guinea will be Jammeh's first stop before moving to some other country.
On Saturday, Jammeh announced his decision to step down in a state television address amid a threat of military intervention.
Jammeh initially rejected the results of the presidential elections held on December 1, 2016 in the Gambia and filed a petition to the Supreme Court, refusing to step down until the court hears his case.
