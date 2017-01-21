Libya’s Neighboring Countries Oppose Foreign Intervention to Resolve Crisis

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Countries-neighbors of Libya stand for peaceful settlement of the country's crisis and oppose any foreign military intervention, a final communique of the participants of the tenth session of Libya’s neighboring countries meeting said Saturday.

The meeting to discuss recent developments of the Libyan crisis took place in Cairo earlier on Saturday and was attended by the foreign ministers of Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, Chad, and Niger, head of the UN Special Mission to Libya Martin Kobler, Arab League’s Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, as well as by African Union Special Envoy in Libya Jakaya Kikwete.

The final communique said the neighboring countries "rejected any foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Libya," as well as military solution to the crisis, as it could endanger Libya's stability and security.

© AFP 2016/ MAHMUD TURKIA Libyan Special Forces Retake Tripoli Ministerial Buildings After Assault Attempt

The participants of the meeting also expressed their support to the Government of National Accord (GNA), which they believed should represent all Libyan forces.

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war began in the country and Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. In December 2015, Libya’s rival governments — the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress — agreed to create the GNA, to form the Presidency Council and to end the political impasse.

The first meeting of the GNA Cabinet took place on January 2, 2016 in Tunisia. Nevertheless, Libya’s Tobruk-based parliament still refuses to cooperate with the unity government.