Register
20:24 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Libyan Foreign Minister, Mohamed Taher Siala, top center, attends a ministerial meeting of countries neighboring Libya which include Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Sudan, Niger and Chad, as well as United Nations envoy, Martin Kobler, third right, in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

    Libya’s Neighboring Countries Oppose Foreign Intervention to Resolve Crisis

    © AP Photo/ Amr Nabil
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 7301

    Countries-neighbors of Libya supported communique that "rejected any foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Libya," as well as military solution to the crisis, as it could endanger Libya's stability and security.

    B-2 Stealth Bomber.
    © Photo: Northrop Grumman
    US Military Airstrikes Destroy Two Daesh Camps in Libya - Pentagon
    CAIRO (Sputnik) — Countries-neighbors of Libya stand for peaceful settlement of the country's crisis and oppose any foreign military intervention, a final communique of the participants of the tenth session of Libya’s neighboring countries meeting said Saturday.

    The meeting to discuss recent developments of the Libyan crisis took place in Cairo earlier on Saturday and was attended by the foreign ministers of Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, Chad, and Niger, head of the UN Special Mission to Libya Martin Kobler, Arab League’s Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, as well as by African Union Special Envoy in Libya Jakaya Kikwete.

    The final communique said the neighboring countries "rejected any foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Libya," as well as military solution to the crisis, as it could endanger Libya's stability and security.

    Libyan security forces deploy in the capital Tripoli (File)
    © AFP 2016/ MAHMUD TURKIA
    Libyan Special Forces Retake Tripoli Ministerial Buildings After Assault Attempt
    The participants of the meeting also expressed their support to the Government of National Accord (GNA), which they believed should represent all Libyan forces.

    Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war began in the country and Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. In December 2015, Libya’s rival governments — the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress — agreed to create the GNA, to form the Presidency Council and to end the political impasse.

    The first meeting of the GNA Cabinet took place on January 2, 2016 in Tunisia. Nevertheless, Libya’s Tobruk-based parliament still refuses to cooperate with the unity government.

    Related:

    US Military Airstrikes Destroy Two Daesh Camps in Libya - Pentagon
    Libyan Special Forces Retake Tripoli Ministerial Buildings After Assault Attempt
    Militants Seize Three Ministries in Libya’s Tripoli
    Libya's Dismemberment Begins? Chad Declares Military Operation in Border Region
    Tags:
    political crisis, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok