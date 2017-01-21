Libya’s Neighboring Countries Oppose Foreign Intervention to Resolve Crisis

The meeting to discuss recent developments of the Libyan crisis took place in Cairo earlier on Saturday and was attended by the foreign ministers of Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, Chad, and Niger, head of the UN Special Mission to Libya Martin Kobler, Arab League’s Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, as well as by African Union Special Envoy in Libya Jakaya Kikwete.
The final communique said the neighboring countries "rejected any foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Libya," as well as military solution to the crisis, as it could endanger Libya's stability and security.
Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war began in the country and Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. In December 2015, Libya’s rival governments — the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress — agreed to create the GNA, to form the Presidency Council and to end the political impasse.
The first meeting of the GNA Cabinet took place on January 2, 2016 in Tunisia. Nevertheless, Libya’s Tobruk-based parliament still refuses to cooperate with the unity government.
