New Gambian President Barrow Says Wants UK as 'Number One' Partner

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Barrow was sworn in as the Gambia’s new president on Thursday at the country's embassy in Senegal as outgoing leader Yahya Jammeh kept refusing to step down.

"There is a strong tie with Britain and Gambia if you recall history… Any aspects that's going on in Gambia, Britain will be our number one partner in terms of trade, in terms of democracy, in terms of good governance," Barrow said.

Barrow reportedly added that the strong link had existed between the two countries since the United Kingdom colonized the Gambia and made it part of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The broadcaster also reported, citing government sources, that Jammeh asked to extend the deadline given to him to leave office until 16:00 GMT.

Earlier on Friday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that 45,000 Gambians fled to the neighboring Senegal, fearing possible violent clashes in their own country.

Senegal army representative Col. Abdou Ndiaye told Sputnik that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) began military intervention in the Gambia on Thursday to ensure the safety of Barrow.

Jammeh rejected the results of the presidential elections held on December 1, 2016, and filed a petition to the Supreme Court, refusing to step down until the court hears his case.

