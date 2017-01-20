Register
20 January 2017
    Senegalese soldiers take part on a large annual military exercise, known as Flintlock, on February 24, 2016, in Thies.

    West African Servicemen Striking Military Targets in Gambia

    Servicemen of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) taking part in the military operation "Restore Democracy" in Gambia are striking military targets, Senegal army representative Col. Abdou Ndiaye told Sputnik.

    Senegal soldiers take part in the opening ceremony of Flintlock, anti-terrorism training in Thies, Senegal, Monday, Feb. 8, 2016
    US Supports Senegal’s Military Intervention in Gambia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Late on Thursday night, Senegal announced that it was starting a military intervention into Gambia.

    ECOWAS has approved military intervention by Senegal in case violence erupted in Gambia.

    The ECOWAS forces that enetered Gambia haven't met resistance on their way, Ndiaye said.

    "The goal [of the strikes] is military targets, so far there has been no resistance," Ndiaye said.

    On Thursday, Adama Barrow was sworn in as Gambia's new president at the country's embassy in neighboring Senegal, while Yahya Jammeh continued to refuse to step down.

    The Gambian presidential election was held on December 1, 2016. On December 10, Jammeh rejected the outcome of the election and filed a petition to the Supreme Court, refusing to step down until the court hears his case. He claimed the country faced foreign interference and declared a state of emergency while the Gambian parliament extended his term for 90 days.

     

