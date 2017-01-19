US Supports Senegal’s Military Intervention in Gambia

© AP Photo/ Rebecca Blackwell Outgoing Gambian Leader Declares State of Emergency

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A crisis broke out in the nation located in the Gambia River delta after its embattled President Yahya Jammeh rejected the results of December’s election, claiming irregularities.

"We do support it, and we support it because we understand that the purpose is to help stabilize intense situation," Kirby stated when asked whether the United States supports the intervention.

