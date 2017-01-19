New Gambian President Sworn in Abroad as Incumbent Leader Refuses to Step Down

© AP Photo/ Jane Hahn Senegal Troops Gather on Gambia Borders After Defeated President Refuses to Quit

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The ceremony took place in Senegalese capital Dakar, where Barrow is staying while embattled Gambian President Yahya Jammeh continues to refuse to step down, Nigeria's The Nation newspaper reported.

In his inaugural speech, Barrow thanked Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Senegalese President Macky Sall, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union as well as other African heads of state and international organizations for supporting his incoming presidency and upholding democracy.

The Gambian presidential election was held on December 1, 2016. On December 10, Jammeh rejected the outcome of the election and filed a petition to the Supreme Court, refusing to step down until the court hears his case. He claimed the country faced foreign interference and declared a state of emergency while the Gambian parliament extended his term for 90 days.

On Friday, the African Union urged Jammeh to transfer power to Barrow peacefully. ECOWAS has approved military intervention by Senegal in case violence erupted in Gambia. Senegal, backed by Nigeria, has been amassing troops on the Gambian border.

Aid agencies have warned of a potential humanitarian problem in case violence flares up in The Gambia. Tens of thousands of people have already been internally displaced or fled for Senegal.

