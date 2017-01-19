Daesh Fighters in Libya Killed in Airstrike Planned Attacks in Europe

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Daesh fighters killed during a US airstrike on January 18 were plotting terrorist attacks on Europe, US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"The Daesh in Libya that we targeted were planning terrorist operations in Europe," Carter told reporters. "They are creating 'nests' in Libya in order to reconstitute their forces and plan external operations."

The airstrike using B-2 strategic bombers was approved by outgoing President Barack Obama and is an extension of the operation by the US-led coalition against the Daesh known as Odyssey Lightning.

The Daesh, also known as Daesh in Arabic, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries around the world.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!