MOSCOW (Sputnik)The European Union on Thursday called for a full investigation into the refugee camp bombing in Nigeria in order to establish who was responsible for the strike.

"A full investigation needs to be launched in order to clarify the circumstances of this tragedy and hold to account those responsible. The European Union stands in full solidarity with the displaced population affected by Boko Haram violence in Northeast Nigeria, providing humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable, as well as development assistance," the EU statement said.

It added that the European Union had been cooperating closely with the countries of the Lake Chad basin to "bring an end to the cycle of violence which seriously affects the region".

On Tuesday, a fighter jet of Nigerian Air Forces tasked with eliminating Boko Haram militants mistakenly targeted a refugee camp located in the northeast of Nigeria, close to the border with Cameroon. According to the Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders, or MSF), 52 people were killed, among them six aid workers, and some 120 injured.

Boko Haram is a Nigeria-based extremist group which pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, a terrorist group outlawed in many countries including Russia. Boko Haram began large-scale attacks in northeastern Nigeria in 2009. Recently, the group has expanded its activities to Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

