Register
13:49 GMT +319 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The dead and injured are evacuated following a suicide bomb attack that ripped through a camp grouping former rebels and pro-government militia in Gao, in the troubled northern Mali left 50 people dead on January 18, 2017 in Gao

    Putin Sends Condolences to Mali's Keita Over Attack on Military Camp - Kremlin

    © AFP 2016/ STRINGER
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 51 0 0

    Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to his Malian counterpart Ibrahim Keita on Thursday over the deadly terrorist attack on a military camp in the African nation, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement.

    Antonio Guterres speaking at the UN headquarters in New York. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ KENA BETANCUR
    UN Secretary-General Condemns 'Despicable' Suicide Attack in Mali
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On Wednesday, a vehicle detonated at a military base in the northern Malian city of Gao, killing at least 60 and injuring 115 more, according to Keita.

    "Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to President of the Republic of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in connection with the tragic consequences of a terrorist attack on a military camp in Gao," the statement said.

    It was added in the statement that Putin expressed Russia's readiness to support the Malian government in its counterterrorism efforts and to develop bilateral ties in the sphere of anti-terror fight.

    Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 military coup, which was triggered by the government's failure to deal with a separatist Tuareg uprising in the country's north. The revolt then attracted Islamist groups, including Ansar Dine, Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and Unity and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO). Islamist forces have been pushed back after France got involved in 2013.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    UN Secretary-General Condemns 'Despicable' Suicide Attack in Mali
    US Condemns 'Cowardly' Attack on Military Camp in Mali - State Department
    Death Toll in Mali Military Base Attack Rises to 47, Including 5 Suicide Bombers
    Tags:
    condolences, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Mali
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok