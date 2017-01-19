Putin Sends Condolences to Mali's Keita Over Attack on Military Camp - Kremlin

© AFP 2016/ KENA BETANCUR UN Secretary-General Condemns 'Despicable' Suicide Attack in Mali

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Wednesday, a vehicle detonated at a military base in the northern Malian city of Gao, killing at least 60 and injuring 115 more, according to Keita.

"Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to President of the Republic of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in connection with the tragic consequences of a terrorist attack on a military camp in Gao," the statement said.

It was added in the statement that Putin expressed Russia's readiness to support the Malian government in its counterterrorism efforts and to develop bilateral ties in the sphere of anti-terror fight.

Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 military coup, which was triggered by the government's failure to deal with a separatist Tuareg uprising in the country's north. The revolt then attracted Islamist groups, including Ansar Dine, Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and Unity and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO). Islamist forces have been pushed back after France got involved in 2013.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!