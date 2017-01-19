Senegal Troops Gather on Gambia Borders After Defeated President Refuses to Quit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Gambia’s military chief Ousman Badjie warned on Wednesday he would not send his fighters against Senegalese forces, the Banjul Focus news website cited him as saying.

© AP Photo/ Rebecca Blackwell Outgoing Gambian Leader Declares State of Emergency

A crisis broke out in the nation located in the Gambia River delta after its embattled President Yahya Jammeh rejected the results of December’s election, claiming irregularities.

Jammeh refused to stand down until a new vote was held. The national parliament prolonged his term by another three months.

His challenger, former estate agent Adama Barrow, remains in Senegal, according to the BBC. The outlet said some 26,000 Gambians have also fled to the neighboring country for fear of being caught up in clashes.

Senegal, which almost completely surrounds Gambia, has been picked by ECOWAS, a 16-nation regional group of West African states, to settle the row. Nigeria has reportedly sent fighters and personnel to help Senegal and deployed warships off the Gambia’s coast.

