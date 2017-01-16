Sudan Extends Ceasefire Regime in Blue Nile, South Kordofan for 6 Months

© Flickr/ Ryan McFarland US to Reauthorize Transactions With Sudan After Sanctions Lifted

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Council of Ministers also decided to create mechanisms and adopt procedures aimed at settling the conflict that are in line with the US-Sudanese roadmap agreement that resulted in easing US sanctions against Sudan, the SUNA news agency reported.

The Cabinet also hailed the role of the Arab leaders, the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League and the Non-Allied Movement that supported the Sudanese position in the conflict.

The conflict in Sudan's Southern Kordofan and Blue Nile states dating back to 2011 has forced more than 200,000 people to flee their homes and settle in refugee camps in South Sudan and Ethiopia, according to UN estimates.

In June 2016, Bashir unilaterally declared a four-month ceasefire that has been prolonged twice since then.