Suicide Attacks Kill at Least Six, Injure 14 in Northeastern Nigeria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the TRT World media outlet, four suicide bombers attacked a fruit and vegetable market in Yola, located in the northeastern Adamawa state.
Boko Haram is a Nigeria-based extremist group which maintains ties with Daesh, a terrorist group outlawed in many countries including Russia. Recently, the group has expanded its activities to Niger, Cameroon and Chad.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)