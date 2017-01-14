Suicide Attacks Kill at Least Six, Injure 14 in Northeastern Nigeria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the TRT World media outlet, four suicide bombers attacked a fruit and vegetable market in Yola, located in the northeastern Adamawa state.

© AP Photo/ Ben Curtis Nigerian Army Ousts Boko Haram Terrorist Group From Last Stronghold - President

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, though the region has repeatedly been targeted by the Boko Haram extremist group.

Boko Haram is a Nigeria-based extremist group which maintains ties with Daesh, a terrorist group outlawed in many countries including Russia. Recently, the group has expanded its activities to Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

