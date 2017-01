© AP Photo/ Sunday Alamba, FILE African Union Urges Outgoing Gambian President to Transfer Power Peacefully

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the media outlet Africa News, Barrow and ECOWAS mediators flew to Mali after meeting with Jammeh on Friday.

There is no information regarding the date of Barrow's return to Gambia.

The presidential election was held in Gambia on December 1 and resulted in Jammeh’s loss to opposition candidate Barrow. On December 10, Jammeh rejected the outcome of the election and filed a petition to the court.

Barrow is set to become the country's president on January 19.

