Ivory Coast Government Reaches Agreement With Mutineers

Shots Heard in Ivory Coast's Abidjan as Mutinous Soldiers Talk With Government

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – All of the demands of the soldiers were met, a source close to the negotiations told Koaci news on Friday. The negotiations were held in the city of Bouake between the soldiers and a government delegation led by Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi.

Amid the talks, shots were fired at the largest military camp in the economic capital of Ivory Coast, Abidjan. The shots were heard at the Akouedo barracks in the eastern part of Abidjan on Friday.

Shots were also reported in the northeastern city of Bondoukou on Friday. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Last week, a number of soldiers blocked the northern and southern entrances to Bouake, demanding improvements to their living conditions and payments. Soldiers at several barracks in Abidjan, including at Akouedo, expressed solidarity with the mutineers by firing shots into the air. There were no casualties.