African Union Urges Outgoing Gambian President to Transfer Power Peacefully

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The presidential election was held in Gambia on December 1 and resulted in Jammeh’s loss to opposition’s Adama Barrow. Jammeh rejected the outcome of the election and took legal action against it.

"The Peace and Security Council of the African Union… calls upon, once again, the outgoing President, Yahya Jammeh, to respect the Constitution of the Gambia, the ECOWAS and AU instruments, in particular the AU Constitutive Act and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, by handing over power, on 19 January 2017, as stated in the Constitution, to the newly-elected President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, as decided by the people of the country," the statement read.

© AP Photo/ Rebecca Blackwell Gambian President Jammeh Accuses West African Countries of Declaring War

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union added that the continental union would stop recognizing Jammeh as legitimate president on January 19, 2017, the date when he is supposed to leave office.

Earlier on Friday, Barrow, the winner of December presidential election, told the BBC broadcaster that there was no need for Jammeh to seek asylum in another country.

The African Union, established in 2001, consists of 54 countries and aims to achieve greater continental cooperation.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!