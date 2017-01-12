Militants Seize Three Ministries in Libya’s Tripoli

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Several militant groups took control of Libya’s defense, justice and economy ministries in the country’s capital city of Tripoli on Thursday, local media reported.

Al Arabiya television channel did not specify names of militant groups and the way they captured the buildings.

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war began in the country and its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. In December 2015, Libya’s rival governments — the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress — agreed to create the Government of National Accord (GNA), to form the Presidency Council and to end the political impasse.

On March 31, the long-anticipated the UN-backed GNA in Libya started to perform its duties.