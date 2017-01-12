Rome Reopening Libyan Embassy Indication of 'Stabilized Situation' There

In February 2015, Italy suspended operations at its embassy in Libya because of mounting insecurity in the troubled country. In August 2016, Giuseppe Perrone was appointed the new Italian Ambassador to Libya.
"The reopening of the Italian embassy in Tripoli first of all indicates that the situation in Libya is stabilizing and that the Italian government is confident in the safety of their employees in this country," Hani Hilaf said.
According to him, "in general, there is a hope for a political settlement of the situation in Libya," where the army seeks to stick to the orders given by the House of Representatives of Libya in Tobruk rather than those issued by the Presidential Council with the Government of National Accord in Tripoli.
"This situation can be changed either by Italy through its diplomatic activity and its influence on the warring parties or by the UN's Special Envoy to Libya Martin Kobler," Hilaf said.
He expressed hope that Russia will be able to contribute to help resolve the Libyan logjam.
First EU country to return after 2014.
"Seeing Kobler's ineffective actions in Libya, Russia urged him to suspend his activity there. I think that Russia will play a major role in resolving the Syrian crisis in the future," Hilaf said.
Libya descended into chaos in 2011, when a NATO-supported insurgency overthrew long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi.
As for the Italian embassy, it will have to grapple with a whole array of problems in Libya, including illegal migration.
In recent years, Libya became the main "supplier" of illegal migrants from Africa and the Middle East to Europe. Refugees enter Italy via "the Central Mediterranean route" on board overloaded vessels and rubber boats, with many of them dying on their way.
