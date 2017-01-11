Russian Experts to Start Inspections of Security at Egyptian Airports

© REUTERS/ Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo Egypt Aviation Ministry Confirms Russian Air Safety Delegation Expected in Cairo Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Monday, the Russian Transport Ministry announced the forthcoming start of inspections at Egypt's international airports. In December, Russia's experts had already carried out security checks at the second terminal of the airport of Cairo.

Russia suspended flights to and from Egypt after an Airbus A321 plane flying to St. Petersburg crashed on the Sinai Peninsula soon after taking off from Sharm El-Sheikh on October 31, 2015, killing all 224 people aboard.

