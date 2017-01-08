At Least 5 Killed, 13 Injured in Twin Bomb Blasts in Somalia's Capital

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Spokesman for Mogadishu's Banadir region Abdifatah Omar Hallane added that the bomb exploded in rush hour, targeting a restaurant full of people.

"The bomb blasts were twin landmine explosions," police captain Mohamud Yousuf Hassan was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency on Saturday.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Somalia has been experiencing violence since the country devolved into civil war in the early 1990s. The state’s collapse provided a breeding ground for warlords, pirates and the al-Qaeda affiliated al-Shabaab group.

On Monday, at least two explosions occurred in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu near the city's airport and a hotel. Al-Shabaab claimed the responsibility for the attacks.

