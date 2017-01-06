'Mutiny' of Former Soldiers Underway in Ivory Coast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Demobilized soldiers, who have not given any reason for the uprising yet, are looting businesses and damaging the cars of citizens in the second-largest city of the African country, Koaci news outlet reported, citing witnesses.

According to the outlet, some of the rebels have taken the vehicles of the national police.

Other local media have reported that the cities of Daloa and Korhogo are also swept by the unrest.

Some of the media outlets are claiming that the protesters demand to be paid the so-called ECOMOG bonuses promised to them.

The Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) was a collaborative arrangement of several West African armies established to help maintain stability in the region. ECOMOG was involved in military operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

