US 'Gravely Concerned' by Reports of Intimidation in Somali Elections

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kirby said Wednesday that the United States expresses "grave concern over alleged reports of intimidation and malpractice in the electoral process thus far."

Somalia’s Parliament, Kirby added, must prioritize timeliness in the election of house speakers “to ensure credibility and momentum in Somalia’s state building agenda.”

The US government called upon the National Leadership Forum to respect the efforts of the electoral bodies to uphold transparent and integral practices as the remaining seats in Parliament were filled and to ensure that seats reserved for women were actually filled by women, Kirby added.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!