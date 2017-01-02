Casualties Reported in Suicide Car Bomb Attack in Somalia's Capital

"A suicide car bomb rammed into the checkpoint outside the AMISOM base," Abdikadir Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.
Breaking: Deadly explosion near #Mogadishu's international airport. #Somalia. pic.twitter.com/WDe4Cnyy8p— Abdulaziz Billow Ali (@AbdulBillowAli) January 2, 2017
Local police officer told Reuters that the death toll is likely to go up due to the force of explosion.
#BREAKING: massive explosion rocks Moqadishu Now. #Somalia pic.twitter.com/Sz3peXjsOd— Ahmed Abdihadi (@AhmadAlhaadi) January 2, 2017
There has been no claim of responsibility yet.
#BREAKING Massive explosion heard in Mogadishu. #Somalia pic.twitter.com/INsYPbQQwU— Somalia Live Update (@HassanIstiila) January 2, 2017
#UPDATE it was deafening blast doors and roofs near airport has blown off.some gunfire heards #Somalia— Yaxye From Somalia (@yaxye_moha) January 2, 2017
