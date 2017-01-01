Gambian President Jammeh Accuses West African Countries of Declaring War

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On December 23, ECOWAS Commission President Marcel de Souza declared possibility of intervention to Gambia, if the Jammeh did not leave the office as soon as the mandate expires on January 19.

"It is in effect a declaration of war and an insult to our constitution… Let me make it clear that we are ready to defend this country against any aggression and there will be no compromise for that," Jammeh said in his New Year address.

The presidential elections were held in Gambia on December 1 and resulted in Jammeh’s loss to opposition’s Adama Barrow.

On December 10, Jammeh rejected the outcome of the presidential election in the country.

