At Least 50 Die in Southwest Congo Floods - Governor

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)At least 50 people have died and thousands have been left homeless after severe floods hit the southwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo this week, Jacques Mbadu, the governor of Kongo Central province, said on Thursday.

"The rains on the night of Monday to Tuesday have caused at least 50 deaths," the governor said, as quoted by Daily Sabah.

He added that the bodies of more victims may have been buried in the mud.

According to local authorities, over 1,000 houses were flooded in the city of Boma, near the border with Angola, and some 10,000 people have been left homeless.

A crisis task force has reportedly been set up to assist those affected.

The Kalamu river, which flows through the city of Boma, burst its banks on Tuesday due to torrential rain.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!