Nigerian Army Ousts Boko Haram Terrorist Group From Last Stronghold - President

"I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Friday, December 22, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide," the president said in a statement published in the Premium Times Nigeria news outlet.
The Boko Haram extremist group began large-scale attacks in northeastern Nigeria in 2009. The extremist group has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
