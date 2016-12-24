Nigerian Army Ousts Boko Haram Terrorist Group From Last Stronghold - President

© REUTERS/ Emmanuel Braun Over 450 Children Reportedly Saved From Boko Haram in Northeastern Nigeria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The president added that the efforts should be intensified to find and free the missing girls from a boarding school in the northeastern town of Chibok kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014.

"I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Friday, December 22, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide," the president said in a statement published in the Premium Times Nigeria news outlet.

The Boko Haram extremist group began large-scale attacks in northeastern Nigeria in 2009. The extremist group has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.