17:50 GMT +324 December 2016
    Muhammadu Buhari

    Nigerian Army Ousts Boko Haram Terrorist Group From Last Stronghold - President

    Africa
    The Nigerian army ousted the Boko Haram terrorist group from its last stronghold in the northeastern part of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The president added that the efforts should be intensified to find and free the missing girls from a boarding school in the northeastern town of Chibok kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014.

    "I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Friday, December 22, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide," the president said in a statement published in the Premium Times Nigeria news outlet.

    The Boko Haram extremist group began large-scale attacks in northeastern Nigeria in 2009. The extremist group has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    Boko Haram, Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria
