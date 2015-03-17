Nigerian Army Retakes Ground From Boko Haram in Key States

Nigerian troops claimed to have ousted Boko Haram from the northeastern states of Yobe and Adamawa, as well as the city of Bama in the Borno State, said Gen. Chris Olukolade, a spokesperson for the Nigerian military.

We announced the reclaiming of #Goniri today. That was the Last Stronghold of terrorists in #Yobe. #YobeisFree #NeverAgain (Chanting) — Gen. Chris Olukolade (@GENOlukolade) 16 Март 2015

Insurgents are said to have torched houses in Bama, located approximately 70 kilometers (45 miles) from Maiduguri, the capital of the restive Borno State.

The militants, who are trying to establish an Islamic state in Nigeria, seized towns and villages in the country's northern states in September. The region has been plagued by violence since 2009, when Boko Haram stepped up its campaign against the government.

Adamawa is Free Yobe is Free Borno, is soon to be Freed By our able Military #NeverAgain — Gen. Chris Olukolade (@GENOlukolade) 16 Март 2015

The conflict left more than 13,000 people dead forcing 1.5 million people to relocate.