Russian Federation Council Slams Pentagon's WWII Project as 'Unworthy Falsification'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of Defence’s new project commemorating the events of World War II, which has no mention of the Soviet Union's crucial role in it, is just another example of "unworthy falsification" of history, Oleg Morozov, a member of the Russian upper house’s foreign affairs committee, said on Thursday.

"It is a typical example of an unworthy falsification of history in favour of modern political preferences. Notably, the two countries, the Soviet Union and China, that suffered the greatest human losses are not mentioned among those who suffered from the war. Not a single great battle on the Soviet territory in which the Nazis suffered the biggest losses during the war, was mentioned", Morozov said.

The Pentagon published on Wednesday a quiz and presentation on WWII ahead of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. It included a brief summary of the US' role in the European war, starting with the Normandy landings.

The number of Soviet Union casualties in WWII is estimated to have exceeded 27 million. The military casualties exceeded 8.7 million, which is more than half of the total allied death toll.

The anniversary of the end of WWII is annually celebrated on 8 May in the West and 9 May in post-Soviet countries, where the period of war from 1941-1945 is referred to as the Great Patriotic War. 9 May is widely celebrated in Russia and other former Soviet republics as Victory Day.