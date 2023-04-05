https://sputniknews.com/20230405/us-special-dprk-rep-to-meet-with-rok-japanese-officials-in-seoul-this-week-1109133993.html

US Special DPRK Rep. to Meet With ROK, Japanese Officials in Seoul This Week

US Special DPRK Rep. to Meet With ROK, Japanese Officials in Seoul This Week

DPRK Ambassador Sung Kim will meet with Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japanese officials in Seoul later this week, the State Department Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement.

2023-04-05T01:05+0000

2023-04-05T01:05+0000

2023-04-05T01:05+0000

asia

sung kim

dprk

rok

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109133459_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1e70a91efa7e887339caf12fad254147.jpg

“[Kim] will travel to Seoul from April 6-7 to meet bilaterally and trilaterally with ROK Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn and Japanese Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro,” the State Department said on Tuesday. Kim will reiterate the United States’ commitments to the defense of the ROK and Japan, the statement said. The trip to Seoul will advance the trilateral relationship between the US, ROK and Japan, which is critical to strengthening regional security and advancing common interests, the statement said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dprk, sung kim, republic of korea, seoul, rok, japan