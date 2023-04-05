US Special DPRK Rep. to Meet With ROK, Japanese Officials in Seoul This Week
© AP Photo / Dita AlangkaraSouth Korean special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn, left, shakes hands with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Takehiro Funakoshi, right, as U.S. special representative for North Korea who is also U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia, Sung Y. Kim, center, looks on at the star of their trilateral meeting on North Korea at the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ambassador Sung Kim will meet with Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japanese officials in Seoul later this week, the State Department Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement.
“[Kim] will travel to Seoul from April 6-7 to meet bilaterally and trilaterally with ROK Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn and Japanese Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro,” the State Department said on Tuesday.
Kim will reiterate the United States’ commitments to the defense of the ROK and Japan, the statement said.
The trip to Seoul will advance the trilateral relationship between the US, ROK and Japan, which is critical to strengthening regional security and advancing common interests, the statement said.