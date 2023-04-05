‘Shameless Bigotry’: AOC Attacks Marjorie Taylor Greene for Defending Trump
© AP Photo / Yuki IwamuraRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is escorted through a crowd while attending a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned at Manhattan court Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
© AP Photo / Yuki Iwamura
Subscribe
The high-profile Republican Congresswoman was targeted by Democrats following her speech in defense of the former president.
Conservative Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-Cortez has accused Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene of “shameless bigotry” on social media after the latter spoke out against the indictment of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan.
"Welcome to NYC! Where there are still social consequences for shameless bigotry," AOC wrote Tuesday in a post to Twitter which was apparently aimed at Greene.
Welcome to NYC! 🗽 Where there are still social consequences for shameless bigotry https://t.co/tjE4At3jmK— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 4, 2023
But, speaking outside the courthouse in New York, the controversial Georgia representative described her intentions differently.
“We are here to peacefully protest against the persecution of an innocent man. Not just any innocent man, this is the former President of the United States of America," Greene explained.
Noting that New York City Mayor Eric Adams had “called [her] out by name] when he insisted that MTG be on her “best behavior” when coming to the city, the Congresswoman stated:
“Mayor Adams, as you can see, I am here peacefully protesting.”
Despite the peaceful nature of the demonstration, Greene’s address was drowned out by anti-Trump protesters who booed her, including New York city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams.
"Go back to your district. What are you doing here? You’re here for politics, you’re here because you want to be VP... you’re here for your own nonsense," Williams said.
During her speech Greene compared Trump's indictment to the persecutions of Jesus Christ and Nelson Mandela.
“The New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was one of Mayor Adam’s thugs blowing a whistle at me in the park today across from the courthouse while I peacefully protested and used my free speech rights to protest the weaponization of government and persecution of President Trump,” Green wrote on Twitter.
🧵— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 4, 2023
1. The New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was one of Mayor Adam’s thugs blowing a whistle at me in the park today across from the courthouse while I peacefully protested and used my free speech rights to protest the weaponization of government and persecution of… pic.twitter.com/6TwDwDN6n6
“The Democrat Party and Democrats in government are Antifa,” she concluded.