https://sputniknews.com/20230405/polands-orlen-terminates-last-contract-on-oil-deliveries-from-russia--1109133024.html

Poland's Orlen Terminates Last Contract on Oil Deliveries From Russia

Poland's Orlen Terminates Last Contract on Oil Deliveries From Russia

Polish oil concern Orlen has terminated the last contract for the supply of oil from Russia, Orlen Executive Chairperson Daniel Obajtek said on Tuesday.

2023-04-05T00:21+0000

2023-04-05T00:21+0000

2023-04-05T00:22+0000

economy

russia

oil

russian oil shipments

poland

poland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108708807_0:188:2975:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3f4e72934e7e48388d11c7f501e4a6.jpg

Orlen had a remaining oil supply contract signed with Russian oil company Tatneft, which was to expire in December 2024. Under the contract, Orlen had been purchasing some 200,000 tonnes of oil per month. In late February, Tatneft announced that it had stopped supplying Russian oil to Poland because the transport orders for the end of February had not been executed and paid for. Oil supplies to Poland were excluded from the export schedule, approved by the Russian Energy Ministry. The chairperson noted that the concern has already found the volume of oil to replace the Russian oil. "There were only 10% of oil coming from Russia. We will replace it with oil from other directions," Obajtek added. The chairperson noted that Orlen terminated the contract without additional penalties. In December 2022, against the backdrop of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the European Union stopped importing Russian oil transported by sea. The G7 countries, Australia and the EU imposed a price cap of $60 a barrel for Russian crude oil transported by sea, blocking the transport of oil bought at higher prices. In retaliation, Russia prohibited selling its oil abroad if supply contracts provide for a price cap mechanism.

russia

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

poland, orlen, oil, russian oil, daniel obajtek