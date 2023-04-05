International
Make America Greene Again
Make America Greene Again
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene was shouted down by furious Democratic activists while speaking out against the indictment of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan on Tuesday.
New York city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, was one of many liberal voices who deployed shouts, whistles, and screams in an effort to drown out the address by the controversial legislator, who was publicly lectured by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to be on her “best behavior” when coming to the city.“Mayor Adams, as you can see, I am here peacefully protesting,” Taylor-Greene insisted Tuesday, shortly before fleeing the scene.
New York city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, was one of many liberal voices who deployed shouts, whistles, and screams in an effort to drown out the address by the controversial legislator, who was publicly lectured by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to be on her “best behavior” when coming to the city.
"Mayor Adams, as you can see, I am here peacefully protesting," Taylor-Greene insisted Tuesday, shortly before fleeing the scene.
