International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230405/israel-defense-forces-says-nine-rockets-fired-at-israel-from-gaza-strip-four-intercepted-1109135441.html
Israel Defense Forces Says Nine Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip, Four Intercepted
Israel Defense Forces Says Nine Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip, Four Intercepted
The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that a total of nine rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel overnight, four of the rockets were intercepted by air defense systems.
2023-04-05T03:43+0000
2023-04-05T03:43+0000
military
israel
gaza strip
israel-gaza conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106745251_0:127:2207:1368_1920x0_80_0_0_3ebdb20a3e6cd85bcaf7bec15040f3ec.png
"5 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel tonight. 4 of them were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the IDF said on Twitter, adding that "following the additional sirens that sounded, 4 rockets were launched from Gaza and landed in open areas." Palestinian media reported on Monday that dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Al-Aqsa Mosque. Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid.
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106745251_108:0:2099:1493_1920x0_80_0_0_0e5897a8dd6425088aed8b87981f88e2.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
isreal, gaza strip, conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict
isreal, gaza strip, conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict

Israel Defense Forces Says Nine Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip, Four Intercepted

03:43 GMT 05.04.2023
© Screenshot/Moshe SchwartzScreenshot captures latest exchange of fire between Palestinian and Israeli forces on January 27, 2023.
Screenshot captures latest exchange of fire between Palestinian and Israeli forces on January 27, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
© Screenshot/Moshe Schwartz
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that a total of nine rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel overnight, four of the rockets were intercepted by air defense systems, and another four rockets landed in open areas.
"5 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel tonight. 4 of them were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the IDF said on Twitter, adding that "following the additional sirens that sounded, 4 rockets were launched from Gaza and landed in open areas."
Palestinian media reported on Monday that dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Al-Aqsa Mosque. Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала