IAEA Director General to Visit Russia's Kaliningrad
IAEA Director General to Visit Russia's Kaliningrad

07:14 GMT 05.04.2023
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad on Wednesday.
During the visit, Grossi plans to discuss the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the Russian delegation. The spokesman for the Kaliningrad region government, Dmitry Lyskov, has said that the upcoming talks will be "of great importance for the whole world."
IAEA Director General to Visit Russia's Kaliningrad

07:14 GMT 05.04.2023
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad on Wednesday.
During the visit, Grossi plans to discuss the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the Russian delegation.
IAEA Head Grossi Arrives at Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar
29 March, 10:32 GMT
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
IAEA Head Grossi Arrives at Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar
29 March, 10:32 GMT
The spokesman for the Kaliningrad region government, Dmitry Lyskov, has said that the upcoming talks will be "of great importance for the whole world."
