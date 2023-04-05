https://sputniknews.com/20230405/dozens-of-palestinians-injured-in-clashes-with-israeli-forces-at-al-aqsa-mosque-1109135294.html

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Jerusalem, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

2023-04-05

According to the report, Israeli forces stormed the mosque prayer hall on Tuesday evening and attacked the Palestinians, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles. Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid. He said that many of them were taken to an Israeli military base in the town of Anata in the governorate of Jerusalem. Palestinian media reported that protests were initiated in several cities in the West Bank following the raid. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that what happened at Al-Aqsa Mosque was "a great crime against the worshipers." Jordan's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the Israeli raid. Egypt has strongly condemned the Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque and demanded that all attacks on worshipers be immediately ceased, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. "In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday morning, April 5, the Arab Republic of Egypt strongly condemns Israeli forces' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, followed by flagrant attacks, which resulted in many casualties among worshipers," the foreign ministry said. According to the statement, Egypt demands that all attacks on worshipers be immediately ceased. The ministry added that such actions on the part of Israel could undermine the peace efforts in which Egypt participates together with regional and international partners.

