https://sputniknews.com/20230405/all-eyes-on-new-york-as-trump-faces-charges-1109126653.html
All Eyes on New York as Trump Faces Charges
All Eyes on New York as Trump Faces Charges
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including former president Donald Trump's upcoming indictment on charges in New York.
2023-04-05T04:05+0000
2023-04-05T04:05+0000
2023-04-05T09:46+0000
fault lines
radio
donald trump
ny
nato
finland
bashar assad
opec
oil
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109126497_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_775393554c157b6618d51b02025b2efc.png
All eyes on New York as Trump prepares to fight charges
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including former president Donald Trump's upcoming indictment on charges in New York.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American JournalistTodd “Bubba” Horwitz - Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.comKiji Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst & WriterIn the first hour, political cartoonist Ted Rall joined the Fault Lines show to talk about former President Donald Trump’s hurdles as he travels to New York to fight charges against him by a Manhattan grand jury.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic to discuss Finland officially becoming the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization while Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine continues.In the third hour, chief market strategist Todd “Bubba” Horwitz spoke with the Fault Lines team about the oil production cut announced by OPEC+ amid ongoing economic upheaval.Later in the third hour, political analyst Kiji Noh spoke with the Fault Lines about the upcoming meeting between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen signaling a strong position against China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ny
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109126497_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1f8e4a0593e0ff7001fbe326527d0e50.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, trump’s hash pay, what is donald trump indicted for, donald trump arrest, what is trump accused of, finland joins nato, what are nato new countries, nato expansion, new opec+ deal, opec plus production cut,
fault lines, trump’s hash pay, what is donald trump indicted for, donald trump arrest, what is trump accused of, finland joins nato, what are nato new countries, nato expansion, new opec+ deal, opec plus production cut,
All Eyes on New York as Trump Faces Charges
04:05 GMT 05.04.2023 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 05.04.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including former president Donald Trump's indictment on charges in New York.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist
Todd “Bubba” Horwitz - Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com
Kiji Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst & Writer
In the first hour, political cartoonist Ted Rall joined the Fault Lines show to talk about former President Donald Trump’s hurdles as he travels to New York to fight charges against him by a Manhattan grand jury.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic to discuss Finland officially becoming the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization while Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine continues.
In the third hour, chief market strategist Todd “Bubba” Horwitz spoke with the Fault Lines team about the oil production cut announced by OPEC+ amid ongoing economic upheaval.
Later in the third hour, political analyst Kiji Noh spoke with the Fault Lines about the upcoming meeting between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen signaling a strong position against China.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.