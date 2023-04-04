International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230404/uk-blocks-broadcast-of-russian-unsc-meeting-russia-will-respond-in-kind-says-polyanskiy-1109128625.html
UK Blocks Broadcast of Russian UNSC Meeting, Russia Will Respond in Kind, Says Polyanskiy
UK Blocks Broadcast of Russian UNSC Meeting, Russia Will Respond in Kind, Says Polyanskiy
Russia will respond to the United Kingdom’s decision to block a webcast of a Russian UN Security Council meeting on Ukrainian children by blocking broadcasts in the future said Dmitry Polyanskiy.
2023-04-04T20:16+0000
2023-04-04T20:16+0000
russia
russia
russia gate
united kingdom
dmitry polyanskiy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108216678_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_13e03dfbf328fb35e26793771ad7980c.jpg
"[The UK delegation to the UN] blocked UN webcast of our tomorrow’s informal meeting of Security Council on ‘Children and armed conflict: Ukrainian crisis. Evacuating children from conflict zone’. Western countries are clearly afraid that many people will at last hear the truth on this topic," Polyanskiy said in a statement via Twitter. The meeting on evacuation of children from conflict zones around Ukraine comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged unlawful deportation of children from the country.
russia
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108216678_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f0d79655963b85d2f12f5e669f15ac0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, uk, uk-russia relations, russia gate, broadcast block, dmitry polyanskiy, ukraine
russia, uk, uk-russia relations, russia gate, broadcast block, dmitry polyanskiy, ukraine

UK Blocks Broadcast of Russian UNSC Meeting, Russia Will Respond in Kind, Says Polyanskiy

20:16 GMT 04.04.2023
© AP Photo / John MinchilloDmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting on the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at United Nations headquarters
Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting on the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at United Nations headquarters - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2023
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia will respond to the United Kingdom’s decision to block a webcast of a Russian UN Security Council meeting on Ukrainian children by blocking broadcasts in the future, citing the precedent, Deputy Russian Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.
"[The UK delegation to the UN] blocked UN webcast of our tomorrow’s informal meeting of Security Council on ‘Children and armed conflict: Ukrainian crisis. Evacuating children from conflict zone’. Western countries are clearly afraid that many people will at last hear the truth on this topic," Polyanskiy said in a statement via Twitter.
Russia will find a way to webcast its meeting through platforms other than UN WebTV, Polyanskiy said. Russia will also now block UN webcasts of all similar meetings, citing a "UK censorship clause," Polyanskiy said.
The meeting on evacuation of children from conflict zones around Ukraine comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged unlawful deportation of children from the country.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала