https://sputniknews.com/20230404/russias-border-with-nato-countries-grows-after-finland-joins-alliance-1109118718.html

Russia's Border With NATO Countries Grows After Finland Joins Alliance

After Finland's accession to NATO, Russia's land border with the alliance grew by more than 1,200 km.

2023-04-04T16:14+0000

After Finland's accession to NATO, Russia's land border with the alliance grew by more than 1,200 km. Moscow has repeatedly said that Russia will be forced to take retaliatory measures and that Finland's accession to NATO will have a negative impact on its relations with Russia.Take a look at the Russia-NATO border after Finland's accession to alliance in Sputnik's infographic:

