Russia's Border With NATO Countries Grows After Finland Joins Alliance
After Finland's accession to NATO, Russia's land border with the alliance grew by more than 1,200 km.
After Finland's accession to NATO, Russia's land border with the alliance grew by more than 1,200 km. Moscow has repeatedly said that Russia will be forced to take retaliatory measures and that Finland's accession to NATO will have a negative impact on its relations with Russia.Take a look at the Russia-NATO border after Finland's accession to alliance in Sputnik's infographic:
16:14 GMT 04.04.2023
The Russia-Finland border stretches from south-western Finland along the shore of the Gulf of Finland toward the Kola Peninsula and the White Sea in the north. The two countries are separated by the Karelian Isthmus, as well as the Svir, Kymi, and several other smaller rivers.
After Finland's accession to NATO, Russia's land border with the alliance grew by more than 1,200 km.
Moscow has repeatedly said that Russia will be forced to take retaliatory measures and that Finland's accession to NATO will have a negative impact on its relations with Russia.
Take a look at the Russia-NATO border after Finland's accession to alliance in Sputnik's infographic:
