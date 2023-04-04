International
Live From Outside Manhattan Criminal Court After Trump's Indictment
NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference on First Day of NAC Meeting in Brussels
Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefs the media in Brussels, following the first day of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting at the level of foreign affairs ministers.
Sputnik comes live from Brussels where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefs media after the first day of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) foreign affairs ministers' meeting.The ministers are set to discuss growing ties between Russia and China, as well as issues related to the Ukrainian crisis, including further steps which are being considered by the alliance this month "to maintain the stability of Ukraine's energy grid" during Russia's special military operation. The participants will also tackle the security of global supply chains, persistent threats to world peace and stability, and other relevant issues.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
north atlantic council, foreign affairs ministers, nato secretary general jens stoltenberg

17:01 GMT 04.04.2023
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivers a press conference after a NATO defence ministers' meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on October 27, 2016
The North Atlantic Council's meeting at foreign ministers' level takes place on 4 and 5 April at NATO's headquarters in Brussels under the chairmanship of NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.
Sputnik comes live from Brussels where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefs media after the first day of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) foreign affairs ministers' meeting.
The ministers are set to discuss growing ties between Russia and China, as well as issues related to the Ukrainian crisis, including further steps which are being considered by the alliance this month "to maintain the stability of Ukraine's energy grid" during Russia's special military operation. The participants will also tackle the security of global supply chains, persistent threats to world peace and stability, and other relevant issues.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
