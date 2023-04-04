https://sputniknews.com/20230404/nato-head-stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-on-first-day-of-nac-meeting-in-brussels-1109100382.html

NATO Head Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference on First Day of NAC Meeting in Brussels

Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefs the media in Brussels, following the first day of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting at the level of foreign affairs ministers.

Sputnik comes live from Brussels where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefs media after the first day of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) foreign affairs ministers' meeting.The ministers are set to discuss growing ties between Russia and China, as well as issues related to the Ukrainian crisis, including further steps which are being considered by the alliance this month "to maintain the stability of Ukraine's energy grid" during Russia's special military operation. The participants will also tackle the security of global supply chains, persistent threats to world peace and stability, and other relevant issues.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

