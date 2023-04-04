Finland Officially Becomes 31st Member of NATO
12:56 GMT 04.04.2023 (Updated: 13:14 GMT 04.04.2023)
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on Tuesday handed over the document on the country's accession to NATO, making it the 31 member of the alliance.
The ceremony was broadcasted on the NATO website.
According to the North Atlantic Treaty, the documents on the accession of new members are stored in the United States.
Finland's membership in NATO is not targeted against anyone, the presidential office said on Tuesday.
"Finland’s membership is not targeted against anyone. Nor does it change the foundations or objectives of Finland’s foreign and security policy. Finland is a stable and predictable Nordic country that seeks peaceful resolution of disputes," the office said in a statement.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Finland’s official accession into NATO on Tuesday.
"We're really thrilled to have Finland as the 31st member of this alliance. So this is an important day, on an important day already in NATO's history," Blinken said at a joint press briefing with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.
Stoltenberg had noted that the North Atlantic Treaty, the founding act of the alliance, was signed 74 years ago on April 4, 1949.
Referring to Finland’s entry, Blinken stated that he was "tempted to say" this is maybe the one thing NATO can "thank" Russian President Vladimir Putin for.
Blinken added that NATO members would continue to reaffirm political and practical support for Ukraine at the upcoming summit in Vilnius in July.
Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members in May 2022, three months after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine. Turkey and Hungary have been the only NATO countries delaying the ratification process over security concerns, but they eventually softened their stance on Finland's accession earlier this March.