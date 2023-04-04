International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230404/brussels-to-host-nato-foreign-ministers-meeting-from-april-4-5-1109097757.html
Brussels to Host NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting From April 4-5
Brussels to Host NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting From April 4-5
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The North Atlantic Council's meeting at the level of foreign ministers will take place from April 4-5 at the alliance's headquarters in... 04.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-04T05:13+0000
2023-04-04T05:13+0000
world
nato
meeting
brussels
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103783684_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_647f49494a23d771b5468a468f77537e.png
The ministers are set to discuss the growing cooperation between Russia and China, as well as issues related to the Ukrainian crisis, including additional April steps by the alliance to maintain the stability of Ukraine's energy grid amid Russia's special military operation. The participants will also address the security of global supply chains, persistent threats to world peace and stability, and other relevant issues. The Ukraine-NATO commission meeting at the ministerial level will be held on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting. The participants are expected to discuss urgent military support to Ukraine, reforms to bring Kiev closer to the alliance, the fight against corruption and the rights of national minorities in the country, as well as the preparation of a multi-year support program for Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20230401/stoltenbergs-term-as-nato-chief-likely-to-be-extended-1109022046.html
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103783684_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_74d4193c33cb21c3d65a3957b465d864.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, meeting, brussels
nato, meeting, brussels

Brussels to Host NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting From April 4-5

05:13 GMT 04.04.2023
© SputnikNATO logo
NATO logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The North Atlantic Council's meeting at the level of foreign ministers will take place from April 4-5 at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels under the chairmanship of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
The ministers are set to discuss the growing cooperation between Russia and China, as well as issues related to the Ukrainian crisis, including additional April steps by the alliance to maintain the stability of Ukraine's energy grid amid Russia's special military operation.
The participants will also address the security of global supply chains, persistent threats to world peace and stability, and other relevant issues.
The Ukraine-NATO commission meeting at the ministerial level will be held on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration after their bilateral meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on January 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2023
Military
Stoltenberg's Term as NATO Chief Likely to Be Extended
1 April, 06:26 GMT
The participants are expected to discuss urgent military support to Ukraine, reforms to bring Kiev closer to the alliance, the fight against corruption and the rights of national minorities in the country, as well as the preparation of a multi-year support program for Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала