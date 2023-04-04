International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230404/biden-tells-king-charles-iii-jill-biden-to-attend-coronation--1109131947.html
Biden Tells King Charles III Jill Biden to Attend Coronation
Biden Tells King Charles III Jill Biden to Attend Coronation
US President Joe Biden in a phone call with UK’s King Charles III congratulated the monarch on the upcoming coronation and informed him that the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, will attend the ceremony.
2023-04-04T23:23+0000
2023-04-04T23:23+0000
world
jill biden
king charles iii
joe biden
coronation
coronation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100784693_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_582dbe7b53fdf51dbf0a6554a42cf0e1.jpg
“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples. The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States,” the press release said on Tuesday. Biden also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a "future date,” the release added. The official coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla will take place on May 6, 2023. World leaders and foreign monarchs are reportedly expected to receive formal invitations to the event, which will be the UK’s first coronation in 70 years, in April.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100784693_313:0:3044:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cbecf02177e7677b3d231d371e536a40.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jill biden, joe biden, white house, king charles iii, united kingdom, us president, first lady, flotus
jill biden, joe biden, white house, king charles iii, united kingdom, us president, first lady, flotus

Biden Tells King Charles III Jill Biden to Attend Coronation

23:23 GMT 04.04.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikPresident Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, after voting in the Delaware primary.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, after voting in the Delaware primary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden in a phone call with UK’s King Charles III congratulated the monarch on the upcoming coronation and informed him that the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, will attend the ceremony, the White House said in a press release.
“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples. The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States,” the press release said on Tuesday.
Biden also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a "future date,” the release added.
The official coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla will take place on May 6, 2023. World leaders and foreign monarchs are reportedly expected to receive formal invitations to the event, which will be the UK’s first coronation in 70 years, in April.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала