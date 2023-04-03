https://sputniknews.com/20230403/us-need-to-push-for-peace-in-ukraine-not-fund-proxy-war-with-russia-us-congresswoman-1109077378.html

US Need to Push for Peace in Ukraine, Not Fund Proxy War With Russia: US Congresswoman

The United States need to be pushing for peace in Ukraine, not funding a proxy war with Russia, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said during an interview.

"We can't afford another foreign war," she said, pointing out that Ukraine was not a NATO member nation nor the 51st state of the US. Last April, Russia sent a note of protest to NATO on account of its weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said that any such deliveries would be a legitimate aim of the Russian military and that the NATO are "playing with fire." Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. President Vladimir Putin said that the aim was to "protect people who have been suffering from torture and genocide under the Kiev regime for eight years," as well as the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.

