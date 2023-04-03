https://sputniknews.com/20230403/trump-arrives-at-trump-tower-on-eve-of-indictment-1109091963.html
Trump Arrives at Trump Tower on Eve of Indictment
Trump Arrives at Trump Tower on Eve of Indictment
Trump is expected to surrender himself to court authorities on Tuesday. The former president is facing criminal charges over a 2016 hush money scandal, in... 03.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-03T20:32+0000
2023-04-03T20:32+0000
2023-04-03T21:04+0000
donald trump
americas
manhattan
trump tower
trump tower
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109048766_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a21ef876c475aa9d09b75f8240e54455.jpg
Former President Donald Trump arrived at his Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan just before 4:!5 PM on Monday where he is expected to spend the night before his arraignment on Tuesday. The 76-year-old former president was seen briefly waving as he left his motorcade and approached the multi-use skyscraper which is the location for the headquarters of the Trump Organization. On Sunday Trump announced plans to return to his Florida estate of Mar-a-Lago to give public remarks. New York Mayor Eric Adams warned supporters of Trump to behave themselves during protests and rallies. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has increased security at the Manhattan Criminal Court in preparation for Trump's expected arraignment on Tuesday.Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has said that she plans to organize a demonstration on Tuesday with Jack Posobiec, an internet conspiracy fanatic,and alongside thr right-wing commentator Graham Allen, in support of Trump. “While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking of coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves,” he added. “New York is our home and not a place for your misplaced anger.”On Monday President Joe Biden said that he has faith in the New York City Police Department (NYPD), when asked whether he has concerns about potential unrest after the indictment of former President Donald Trump."No, I have faith in the New York Police Department," Biden said.
americas
manhattan
trump tower
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109048766_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_feecc1558ce6067f6b940b53c153dbe5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, manhattan, trump tower, trump tower
donald trump, manhattan, trump tower, trump tower
Trump Arrives at Trump Tower on Eve of Indictment
20:32 GMT 03.04.2023 (Updated: 21:04 GMT 03.04.2023)
Trump is expected to surrender himself to court authorities on Tuesday. The former president is facing criminal charges over a 2016 hush money scandal, in which a former porn star was paid on his behalf to keep quiet about an affair she alleged she had with Trump.
Former President Donald Trump arrived at his Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan just before 4:!5 PM on Monday where he is expected to spend the night before his arraignment on Tuesday. The 76-year-old former president was seen briefly waving as he left his motorcade and approached the multi-use skyscraper which is the location for the headquarters of the Trump Organization.
On Sunday Trump announced plans to return to his Florida estate of Mar-a-Lago to give public remarks.
New York Mayor Eric Adams warned supporters of Trump to behave themselves during protests and rallies. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has increased security at the Manhattan Criminal Court in preparation for Trump's expected arraignment on Tuesday.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has said that she plans to organize a demonstration on Tuesday with Jack Posobiec, an internet conspiracy fanatic,and alongside thr right-wing commentator Graham Allen, in support of Trump.
“Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she’s coming to town. When you’re in town, be on your best behavior,” Adams
warned.
“While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking of coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves,” he added. “New York is our home and not a place for your misplaced anger.”
On Monday President Joe Biden said that he has faith in the New York City Police Department (NYPD), when asked whether he has concerns about potential unrest after the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
"No, I have faith in the New York Police Department," Biden said.