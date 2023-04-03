https://sputniknews.com/20230403/tatarskys-colleagues-recall-his-passion-patriotism-push-to-improve-russias-drone-capabilities-1109085087.html

Tatarsky’s Colleagues Recall His Passion, Patriotism, Push to Improve Russia’s Drone Capabilities

Tatarsky’s Colleagues Recall His Passion, Patriotism, Push to Improve Russia’s Drone Capabilities

Vladlen Tatarsky, real name Maxim Fomin, died in a bombing at a St. Petersburg café on Sunday. The 40-year-old Donetsk region-born blogger, author and war... 03.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-03T15:30+0000

2023-04-03T15:30+0000

2023-04-03T15:30+0000

vladlen tatarsky's assassination

conflict

ukraine

russia

drones

patriotism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109084861_0:40:751:462_1920x0_80_0_0_1e042a5b2b528a7f3acfbd4653563749.jpg

Vladlen Tatarsky was a passionary, a patriot and a military professional who not only devoted his life to the conflict in Ukraine, but provided crucial constructive criticism which improved Russia’s military capabilities and ultimately saved soldiers’ lives, his journalistic colleagues have told Sputnik.“Maxim combined many hypostases within himself: he fought in the Donbass, he wrote about the conflict and was an excellent publicist who formulated his ideas perfectly, very accurately and to the point,” Evgeny Poddubny, a prominent Russian war correspondent, said in an interview.Drone AdvocateCharacterizing Tatarsky as a “locomotive” who persistently broke through the military bureaucracy, Poddubny said the soldier and journalist did a great deal to improve the use of tactical drones by Russia’s troops, including by plugging gaps in capabilities using commercial drones.Savva Fedoseev, a St. Petersburg activist and event manager for Listva, a chain of bookstores which sold Tatarsky’s works, echoed Poddubny’s characterization, telling Sputnik that the militiamen’s work to improve the Russian military’s drone capabilities was indispensable.Tatarsky raised other important issues as well, Fedoseev said, such as the lack of frontline priests to provide comfort to troops.Tatarsky spent eight years of his life doing everything he could to prepare others who would become volunteers and go to the front, and was loved by soldiers and readers of his books alike, including due to his sincerity and ability to admit his own mistakes, Fedoseev said. “For these reasons he was treated like an older brother. He was a person with such a swashbuckling biography, but at the same time a defender of justice. Furthermore, he was an Orthodox believer, which greatly influenced his actions and statements.”‘Enough Being the Victim’Tatarsky was patriot and a passionary of Russia, Poddubny said. “He did a great deal to ensure that things were called by their proper names in our country. This war began for all of us not a year ago, but much earlier. All in all, this is a great loss for our country. Maxim was a leader of public opinion and used his reputation to try to influence the situation for the better. This is a huge loss for the country because every passionary, every patriot is valuable to Russia and our country needs them.”The war correspondent called Tatarsky’s death an attempt by the Ukrainian security services to strike fear into the hearts and minds of Russian public opinion leaders, but said they have succeeded only in evoking aggression and rage, “but definitely not fear.”Asked if he had any parting comments for Sputnik’s readers about Tatarsky, Poddubny said that hopefully it would make people recognize that Russia is not the aggressor in this conflict. “This war has been going on not since February of 2022, but since 2014, and it wasn’t Russia that started it. The tragic killing of Vladlen Tatarsky was the point after which we no longer have the right to use expressions like ‘red lines’ and ‘good will gestures’. Enough of being the victim. It’s necessary to act more actively,” the war correspondent summed up.

https://sputniknews.com/20230403/russian-investigative-committee-treats-vladlen-tatarskys-murder-as-terror-attack-1109083797.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230402/who-was-war-correspondent-vladlen-tatarsky-1109057744.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230306/fsb-ukraines-russian-volunteer-corps-founder-behind-attack-on-bryansk-region-1108080390.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

vladlen tatarsky, maxim fomin, killing, journalist, journalism, war correspondent, colleagues, drones, front, troops