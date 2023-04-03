International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Strikes Fear Into Enemies: Russian Paratroopers Get Unmatched Flamethrowers for Special Op
Russian airborne troops for the first time in history received heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" and they will be used in the area of special operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry said.
Russian airborne troops for the first time in history received the TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" heavy flamethrower systems, and they will be used in the special operation zone in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry revealed.Colonel Alexei Goncharov, who heads the Airborne NBC Protection Troops, noted that these systems "have no equal in the collective West's arsenals," so they "induce panic among our enemies."The "Solntsepyok" systems have proven to be extremely effective in destroying fortified enemy strongholds during the special operation, the Defense Ministry noted. It unleashes its firepower using the latest software systems of topographic and geodetic referencing. There is no place to run and hide from the TOS-1A, not even in the trenches, the ministry added.
Strikes Fear Into Enemies: Russian Paratroopers Get Unmatched Flamethrowers for Special Op

06:49 GMT 03.04.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankThe TOS-1 Solntsepyok (Blazing Sun) multiple rocket launcher of the Yekaterinburg garrison of the Central Military District during a rehearsal of the Victory Parade in Yekaterinburg to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
The TOS-1 Solntsepyok (Blazing Sun) multiple rocket launcher of the Yekaterinburg garrison of the Central Military District during a rehearsal of the Victory Parade in Yekaterinburg to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2023
All materials
