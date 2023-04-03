https://sputniknews.com/20230403/russian-parliament-to-amend-criminal-code-to-toughen-punishment-for-terrorism-1109092470.html

Russian Parliament to Amend Criminal Code to Toughen Punishment for Terrorism

Russian lawmakers will propose amendments to the Criminal Code toughening punishments for terrorism, including an expansion of the list of crimes carrying life sentences, the Duma Security Committee said Monday.

"In the near future we will propose amendments toughening the punishment for terrorism. Russia's current Criminal Code already provides punishment for terrorists of up to life imprisonment, but punishment for some crimes is more lenient ... This [amendment] is necessary to protect Russia against the unprecedented threats our country is now exposed to from Ukraine and its Western sponsors," committee head Vasily Piskarev said on Telegram. According to the lawmaker, punishment for terrorist attacks, aiding in terrorist activities, as well as public calls for terrorist activities, and public justification or propaganda of terrorism, and other Criminal Code articles penalizing terrorism will be toughened. Piskarev added that anyone who plots a terrorist attack, helps or simply justifies terrorists should not escape the harshest punishment. The announcement comes following Sunday's murder of Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky in a bomb attack, which Moscow considers an act of terrorism carried out under Ukrainian guidance.

