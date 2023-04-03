https://sputniknews.com/20230403/new-york-police-step-up-security-at-manhattan-court-ahead-of-trump-arraignment-1109089423.html

New York Police Step Up Security at Manhattan Court Ahead of Trump Arraignment

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has stepped up security at the Manhattan Criminal Court ahead of former President Donald Trump's expected arraignment on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The NYPD has erected metal fences around the court building and adjacent judicial buildings as well as increased the number of officers in the area, the corresponded said. It is likely that a number of streets around the court buildings will be blocked off ahead of Trump's arraignment, the correspondent added. Meanwhile, Trump is on his way to New York for the arraignment hearing set for the following day in a non-disclosure settlement case involving ex-porn actress Stormy Daniels.The former president will appear in court on Tuesday and will deliver a speech from his Mar-a-Lago residence after the hearing. Last week, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up of a purported affair with Daniels. Trump has strongly denied the allegations against him as well as having an affair with the former porn star, blasting the case as a political witch hunt amid his 2024 presidential bid.Trump has made it clear that he would appeal the indictment, arguing that the officials involved in the case, including Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg, are biased against him.

