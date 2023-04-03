https://sputniknews.com/20230403/moscow-ankara-find-new-ways-to-extradite-criminals-1109076324.html

Moscow, Ankara Find New Ways to Extradite Criminals

Russia and Turkey have worked out a new method of transporting extradited criminals via third countries, the General Prosecutor's Office told Sputnik.

The new method, which authorities explained to Sputnik, involves transferring extradited individual from a third country to Russia via Turkiye. According to the prosecutor's office, a Russian citizen accused of large-scale fraud and later absconded to Romania was arrested there by the Interpol and sent to Moscow through Turkiye after Russian General Prosecutor's Office sent an extradition request. The work on extradition of criminals, including the elaboration of new methods of their delivery to Russia, is going on with due consideration of the current political realities, the General Prosecutor's Office added. Turkiye has become the key link in Russia's extradition procedures and transit of criminals extradited to Russia by third countries, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said during his working visit to Istanbul in November 2022.

