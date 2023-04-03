https://sputniknews.com/20230403/israels-netanyahu-visits-troops-with-defense-minister-he-fired-1109092353.html
Israel's Netanyahu Visits Troops With Defense Minister He Fired
Israel's Netanyahu Visits Troops With Defense Minister He Fired
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, whom Netanyahu fired last week, attended together on Monday a traditional event with the soldiers of the IDF to celebrate Passover.
2023-04-03T21:18+0000
2023-04-03T21:18+0000
2023-04-03T21:18+0000
military
benjamin netanyahu
yoav gallant
israel defense forces (idf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106115141_0:0:2525:1421_1920x0_80_0_0_4dd1357ce2d3e33c6b6fe2be75ee55f8.jpg
On March 26, Netanyahu announced that he had fired Gallant for calling on the government to suspend adoption of the controversial judicial reform amid nationwide mass protests. However, Gallant still retains his post as the defense minister. "We know that in Israel we are in the midst of an internal debate. I believe that that in this debate, with goodwill and genuine dialogue, it will be possible to reach broad consensus; this is what I aspire to," Netanyahu said, according to the statement.Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported, citing sources, that the dismissal of the defense minister had been postponed due to security concerns. Netanyahu does not insist on the dismissal because he is awaiting apologies from Gallant and assurances of his loyalty to the government policy, media said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106115141_0:0:1967:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_be1541adb2044a3e9b5a097472d3174f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, prime minister benjamin netanyahu, yoav gallant, israel defense forces, idf
israel, prime minister benjamin netanyahu, yoav gallant, israel defense forces, idf
Israel's Netanyahu Visits Troops With Defense Minister He Fired
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, whom Netanyahu fired last week, attended together on Monday a traditional event with the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to celebrate Passover, also known as Pesach, the Prime Minister's Office said.
On March 26, Netanyahu announced that he had fired Gallant for calling on the government to suspend adoption of the controversial judicial reform amid nationwide mass protests. However, Gallant still retains his post as the defense minister.
"We know that in Israel we are in the midst of an internal debate. I believe that that in this debate, with goodwill and genuine dialogue, it will be possible to reach broad consensus; this is what I aspire to," Netanyahu said, according to the statement.
"But it is important to tell our enemies not to err because internal debates do not matter, we will fight them both within and beyond our borders with all necessary force to defend ourselves by ourselves."
Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported, citing sources, that the dismissal of the defense minister had been postponed due to security concerns. Netanyahu does not insist on the dismissal because he is awaiting apologies from Gallant and assurances of his loyalty to the government policy, media said.