Erdogan Says His Doors Closed to US Ambassador in Ankara
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that his doors are closed to US Ambassador to Turkiye Jeffry Flake who has met with opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
Erdogan Says His Doors Closed to US Ambassador in Ankara

02:06 GMT 03.04.2023
© AP Photo / Burhan OzbiliciTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media during a joint press conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, March 17, 2023. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that his government would move forward with ratifying Finland's NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media during a joint press conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, March 17, 2023. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that his government would move forward with ratifying Finland's NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2023
© AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
