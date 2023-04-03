https://sputniknews.com/20230403/erdogan-says-his-doors-closed-to-us-ambassador-in-ankara-1109060565.html

Erdogan Says His Doors Closed to US Ambassador in Ankara

Erdogan Says His Doors Closed to US Ambassador in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that his doors are closed to US Ambassador to Turkiye Jeffry Flake who has met with opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

2023-04-03T02:06+0000

2023-04-03T02:06+0000

2023-04-03T02:06+0000

world

recep tayyip erdogan

turkiye

us ambassador

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/19/1108790472_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_69839e410d5748966f291722ec5ca9dd.jpg

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkiye on May 14. Kilicdaroglu, put forward by the opposition six parties alliance, is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince from the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan, supported by the ATA Alliance. Public opinion research center MetroPOLL conducted a survey with the participation of 2,046 people in 28 Turkish provinces between January 13 and March 14. The survey showed that 44.6% of respondents would vote for Kilicdaroglu, while incumbent President Erdogan would receive 42% of the votes.

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

recep tayyip erdogan, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, turkiye, us ambassador to turkiye jeffry flake, kemal kilicdaroglu, us-turkiye relations